LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize any of these men? Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.

Any and all information regarding any of the cases mentioned below can be brought to Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a subject involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident occurred during the evening of April 12, 2022, on the 1500 block of East Michigan Avenue.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help on a cold case homicide.

On May 12, 2011, Bradley Carpenter was found shot and killed on the porch of his home on the 6000 block of Kaynorth Road.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Do you know this man? The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man that committed an armed robbery on the 300 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The incident happened on February 28, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The subject is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs somewhere between 300-350 pounds.

CASE FOUR:

Lansing Police are looking for 35-year-old Isidoro Herrington Perez, who has a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of the City of Lansing.

Perez is 5-foot-8, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.