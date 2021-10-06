Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in a robbery investigation, locating two men wanted in an ongoing investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in two cases this week: a robbery investigation and two men wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

Case 1:

The MSU Police Department is asking for your help to identify this subject as part of a robbery investigation that occurred on Sept. 22 in the area of Berkey Hall.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime

Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP





Case 2

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help to identify two men wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation in the north end of Lansing.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at

(517) 483- STOP