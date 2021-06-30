Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in federal burglary case, property damage case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department and the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are seeking help in a burglary case, and the LPD is seeking help in a property damage case.

CASE ONE:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Lansing Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) (the trade association for the firearms industry) have announced a $,5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any persons involved in the burglary and theft of firearms from Dunham’s Sports, a federal firearms licensee.

Shortly after daybreak on Monday May 31 (Memorial Day) a single suspect broke into

the Dunham’s Sports store located at 3301 E Michigan Ave in Lansing and stole multiple

long guns. ATF and the Lansing Police Department are now able to show images of the

subject responsible for the burglary and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the

subject photographed to get these firearms off the streets. If you have any information

regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at

(517) 483- STOP.





CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a damage to property incident that occurred during the evening of June 28 on the 2600 block of North Grand River Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 5’6”-5’7” black female with a medium build and 20 to 30 years old. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.