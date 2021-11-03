Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in identifying fraud suspects, locating two wanted men

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in three cases today: one fraud case and two men have warrants.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a fraud case that took place at a business on the south end of Lansing on October 9. The three suspects, shown below, allegedly used a stolen credit card at the business.

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ identities or location, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Jeffery Lynn Galey Jr, 25, of Lansing has a warrant for aggravated assault in the City of Lansing. Galey Jr is a 6’00” 130 pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his location, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Damar Arrow Huff, 38, of Lansing has a warrant for Burglary in the City of Lansing. Huff is a 6’00”, 150 pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his location, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.