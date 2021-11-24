Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in locating missing woman, home invasion, finding two wanted men

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public’s help in four cases this week. Police are searching for a missing woman, three men are subjects in a home invasion case, and two men have warrants.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information relating to the disappearance of Shantell “Sha” Nick. Nick was last seen in the Spring/Summer of 2018 in Lansing. She was 30 years old at the time of her disappearance and is 5’6″ and 150 lbs. She has black hair that is often dyed blonde with brown eyes and several tattoos.

Nick is a mother, daughter and sister. Her family wants answers. If you have any information regarding her disappearance you can call Crime Stoppers at (517-483-STOP.)

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a home invasion that took place on November 17 on the 4600 block of Lowcroft Ave.

Three young men were seen running from the home after allegedly breaking in. If you have any information regarding these subjects you can call Crime Stoppers at (517-483-STOP.)

CASE THREE:

Shawn Daniel Eggleston, 44, of Lansing is wanted for a probation violation. Eggleston is 6’0″, 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Eric George Campbell, 58 has a warrant out for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in Lansing.

Campbell is 58, 5’10”, 250 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.