Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in two break-in cases, finding two wanted subjects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in four cases today. One burglary case, one attempted break-in and two subjects are wanted.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred during the afternoon of August 4, on the 1900 block of Reo Road.

Witnesses say they saw two teenagers walk up to a house and attempt to force their way inside. If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.









CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred during the afternoon of August 4 on the 700 block of Clark Road. Five suspects were allegedly involved in an incident where multiple items were taken. If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP













CASE THREE

Kyle Marie Brown is wanted for burglary in the City of Lansing. She is 33, 5’07”, approximately 185 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

CASE FOUR

Carlihya Kashey Kelley is wanted for a weapons offense in Lansing. She is 5’02”, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.