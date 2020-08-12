Crime Stoppers: Request to identify two juveniles in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two juveniles who stole a vehicle during the early evening hours on July 22, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

