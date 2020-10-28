Crime Stoppers seeking 3 people wanted for felonies

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS)– Crime Stoppers is seeking your help in locating three people wanted for committing a felony offense.

Davon Harris is 25 years old, 5’05”, 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for kidnapping out of Lansing.

Daniel Gipson is 28 years old, 5’10”, 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Gipson has a felony warrant for a probation violation out of Lansing.

Patrick McNamara is 57 years old, 5’06”, 175 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Mr. McNamara has a felony warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing.