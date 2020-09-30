Crime Stoppers: Seeking info on 3 people with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in seeking three people wanted for committing a felony offense.

The first (left to right) is Rodney Armstrong. He’s 48 years old, 200 pounds, 6 feet tall and has brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle out of the City of Lansing.

The second person police are looking for is Billye Justice, a 30-year-old female who’s 5’02” and 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Justice has a felony warrant for forgery out of Lansing.

William Bergdolt is a 20-year-old who is 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bergdolt has a felony warrant for sex assault out of Ingham County, Michigan.

Call (517) 483-7867– Crime Stoppers does not need your name, just your information!