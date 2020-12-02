Crime Stoppers seeking three people involved in fraud, theft and assault

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime Stoppers this week is seeking suspects that were involved in three separate incidents of fraud, theft and assault.

Case 1:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a retail fraud that occurred at a business

on the 2100 block of North Larch Street on November 28th. If you have any info, call CRIME STOPPERS: (517) 483-7867

Case 2:

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying four subjects involved in a catalytic converter theft that occurred on the 1900 block of East Miller Road. Three males and one female were observed exiting a white minivan at the location of the incident. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, or the incident, call CRIME STOPPERS: (517) 483-7867

Case 3:

Crime Stoppers is seeking a male, Age 38, 5’10”, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Murphy has a felony warrant for fraud and a warrant for aggravated assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.