LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, police are looking to locate these three men.
Michael Ryan Dye, 33, is on supervised release from the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Michigan. He’s 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for violations of his supervised release.
Derrick Xavier Read, 25, is wanted by the Lansing Police Department on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He’s 5’07”, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Chris Bernard Robinson, Jr., 31, is also wanted by the Lansing Police Department on a warrant for intimidation. He’s 6’03”, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where these individuals are call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. You can remain anonymous. Your tip could also result in up to $1,000 in reward money.