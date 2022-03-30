LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for help in three cases this week, including a shooting.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

CASE ONE:

LPD is investigating a shooting that took place on March 17, around 10:32 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Michigan Ave.

During a large St. Patrick’s Day party, it was reported that there were approximately 100 people in attendance when gunshots were fired by multiple people, hitting victims that were caught in the crossfire.

Though most witnesses left the scene before police arrived, but a picture was taken by a citizen showing two cars that were potentially involved in the shooting.

The cars are described as a white SUV and a grey Dodge Charger with racing stripes.

CASE TWO:

LPD is investigating the attempted theft of an ATM machine.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on March 23 on the 1100 block of Keystone Avenue.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

CASE THREE:

Tyron Martin Anderson has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Anderson is a male, aged 47, standing at 5’10” and weighing 180 pounds.

The man has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding any of the cases above, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.