LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police need your help this week locating two men wanted on felony warrants and helping to identify three women they allege were involved in the theft of $3000 of fragrance from a Frandor retailer in October.

Efrem Lemma-Abraham Engeda has a felony warrant related to a sexual assault offense, and a probation violation out of Clinton and Ingham Counties. He is 23, 6’06”, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Police are also seeking Ruben Rosas Martinez who has a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon out of the City of Lansing, Michigan. He is 33, 5’07”, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Lansing Police are asking for help identifying three women they say were involved in retail fraud.

Police say the three women allegedly took over $3000 in fragrances from a Frandor store on Oct. 12, 2023.

Can you help identify this woman? Lansing Police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. (WLNS)

