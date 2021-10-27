Crime Stoppers: One robbery is under investigation, LPD searching for man and woman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week: a robbery investigation, one man wanted for assault and one woman for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Case 1:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person that

was involved an armed robbery on October 23, 2021.

The robbery occurred around 4:00 AM on the 3600 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The culprit got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are also trying to locate a witness that left the scene before police arrived.

The witness was driving a dark colored Chevrolet SUV.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or the witness, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Case 2:

Kaylen Marie Timko has a warrant out for her arrest for the use of an unauthorized vehicle in Lansing.

Timiko is a female, aged 32, standing at 5’01” and weighing in at 137 pounds.

Timiko has brown hair and blue eyes.

Case 3:

Antonio Manuel Garcia has a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon out of Lansing.

Garcia is a male, aged 28, standing at 5’10” and weighing in at 210 pounds.

Garcia has black hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have information regarding the cases above, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.