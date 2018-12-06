Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you have any information concerning these Persons please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.



Attempt to Identify #1

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify a suspect involved in the theft of several hundred dollars from an elderly woman. The theft occurred at a business in Delta Township on the morning of November 23, 2018. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #2

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify a suspect involved in a larceny from a business in Delta Township. The suspect got into an older model pickup truck and left the area. If you have any information regarding this subject or the vehicle involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

