LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with.

This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest.

If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE

Have you seen a blue Dodge Ram or a blue Ford Ranger with a trailer and two snowmobiles in tow?

If so, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office could use your help.

Image is courtesy of the Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office

Though the date and time of the theft was not provided by officials, we do know that the theft happened at a storage facility at the southern border of Clinton County.

No description was given of the people who were driving the trucks.

CASE TWO

Does this face look familiar?

Lance Alejandro Travis, 26, has a warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing.

Photo of Lance Alejandro Travis courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE

Does the name Robert Edward Schleman ring a bell?

Schleman, 43, has a felony warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing.

Photo of Robert Edward Schleman courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is six feet one inch tall and weighs around 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

