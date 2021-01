Delta Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses who saw a fatal crash on Dec. 31, 2020 for information relating to the incident.

The fatal crash occurred on M43 Saginaw Highway between Canal Rd. and I-96 in the afternoon.

The vehicles involved were a Grey Cadillac and a Blue GMC Envoy.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident should contact the detective at 517-323-8489.