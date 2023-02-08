LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies need your help solving a homicide, a theft case and more.

If you know any information regarding the cases below, please call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Jackson Police Department is asking for information related to the Feb. 2 homicide of Taray Suddeth.

According to Crime Stoppers, the homicide took place at the 800 block of N. Waterloo St. in Jackson.

Crime Stoppers did not provide a photo of Suddeth.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/LansingPolice Department)

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the two suspects related to theft from a car, as well as a string of credit card fraud related to the theft.

Do you know a Jon Michael Anthony?

The 40-year-old man is wanted out of Lansing for Burglary.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Anthony is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.