LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies need your help solving a homicide, a theft case and more.
If you know any information regarding the cases below, please call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.
The Jackson Police Department is asking for information related to the Feb. 2 homicide of Taray Suddeth.
According to Crime Stoppers, the homicide took place at the 800 block of N. Waterloo St. in Jackson.
Crime Stoppers did not provide a photo of Suddeth.
The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the two suspects related to theft from a car, as well as a string of credit card fraud related to the theft.
Do you know a Jon Michael Anthony?
The 40-year-old man is wanted out of Lansing for Burglary.
Anthony is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.