LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local law enforcement agencies are asking for your help with the following criminal cases.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. Calls may be placed anonymously.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance with identifying a person allegedly responsible for several thousands of dollars in fraudulent transactions throughout Clinton County and Eaton County.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying two female subjects who allegedly stole more than $2,500 worth of fragrances from a store in the north end of Lansing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is requesting information related to several alleged thefts that were committed at construction sites in Jackson County and Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s department says a witness to an incident on July 12 in Parma Township watched two suspects take a CAT skid-steer.

Law enforcement says the suspects were described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s with a short, tight haircut, and a Black male who was tall, skinny and wearing a grey hoodie.

A photo of the vehicle that was possibly driven by the suspects (pictured above) was shared by the sheriff’s department as well.

Other items allegedly stolen include two John Deere skid-steers — one taken from a construction site in Blackman Township on June 22 and the other from Parma Township on July 5.

Also allegedly stolen was a CAT mini-excavator from a construction site located on I-94 and I-96 on July 5.

If you have information regarding these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. Calls may be placed anonymously.