LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s edition of Crime Stoppers, three men are wanted for various crimes out of Lansing.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the men below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-7867.
CASE ONE
Do you know 59-year-old Jonathan Ferris Potter?
Potter is has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.
The man is 5’7″ and weighs around 150 pounds.
He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
CASE TWO
Lansing police are looking for 33-year-old Christopher Michael Johnson.
The man has a felony warrant for kidnapping out of Lansing.
Johnson is 5 foot tall and weighing around 220 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
CASE THREE
Jason Richard Williams, 41, has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.
He is 6’2″ and weighs around 157 pounds.
Williams has black hair and brown eyes.
