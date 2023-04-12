(Photos/Lansing Police Department) Do you know us? If so, the Lansing Police Department could use your help.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are asking for information about three men who are wanted for various types of assault.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Do you know Eddie Lee Gonzales?

Gonzales,49, is wanted for sexual assault in Lansing. He is 6-foot tall and weighs around 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you have any information about the whereabouts of Timothy Michael Clark?

The 32-year-old is wanted for assault in Lansing. He is 6-foot-1, and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Have you seen Alfred Lee Turner?

Turner, 34, is wanted for assault. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.