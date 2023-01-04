LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know where any of these three wanted people are? If so, the Lansing Police Department and Crime Stoppers would like to hear from you.

CASE ONE

Jacob Michael Bullock has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 32,6-foot-2-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867

CASE TWO

This 19-year-old woman has a warrant for burglary out of Lansing. Kimberlee Kaye Hewitt is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867

CASE THREE

Elon Diallo Thomas, 18, has a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon out of Lansing. He is 5-foot-6-inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867