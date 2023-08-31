The Lansing Police Department is seeking public input and tips on a cold case homicide from 2013, and is sharing information on three people wanted for felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Marcus Bassey II

Lansing police are requesting assistance with the cold case homicide of 23-year-old Marcus Bassey II.

Law enforcement say the incident happened on Sept. 2, 2013, following a fight between several people on the 3200 block of West Holmes Road, which also had several bystanders present.

The altercation was interrupted by gun shots. Bassey was shot and killed, while two other people were shot survived.

Anybody with information about the cold case, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department seeks help locating the following people with warrants in Lansing:

Dasia Shirley Glen

Female, 18, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Glen has two warrants for probation violations our of Jackson.

Lisa Ann Dillay

Female, 46, 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Dillay has a felony warrant for retail fraud out of Blackman Township.

Dequandre Marouann Phelps

Male, 28, 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Phelps has a warrant for a probation violation out of Jackson.