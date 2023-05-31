LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of the week again.

The time when local law enforcement and Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan ask for your help cracking some tough cases.

This week’s cases include an attempt to steal from a Lansing ATM and a pair of alleged thieves in South Lansing.

Officials are also looking for two people in Lansing and Jackson.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

The Lansing Police Department is looking for the person who attempted to steal an ATM from a bank on the north end of Lansing on Friday, May 26.

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

The individual was driving a red pickup truck at the time of the attempted ATM theft.

Lansing police are also looking for the two people pictured below.

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

The two allegedly stole multiple items from a south Lansing business.

Police are looking for Adrian Deshone Person. The 42-year-old is wanted for assault in Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Person is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police in Jackson also need help this week finding 27-year-old Kyle Steven Dorrell.

He is wanted for a probation violation in Jackson.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Dorrell is 6-feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

