LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of week again.
Crime Stoppers includes requests for information on a missing 29-year-old, a string of mail thefts, as well two women who are wanted for crimes out of Lansing.
Can you help Lansing police with the cases below?
CASE ONE
There have been multiple thefts from mailboxes on Aurelius Road, between Hoyt Avene and Cavenaugh Road.
Though a specific day or time was not mentioned by the police, officials have provided the following images of people possibly connected to the stolen mail.
CASE TWO
Do you know where Kohl Michael is?
According to Lansing police, the 29-year-old has been missing since Nov. 21. He was last seen wearing black pants with white stripes up the side and a sweatshirt with a red hood.
CASE THREE
A woman has a warrant for her arrest in connection to an armed carjacking case in Lansing.
Lansing police are looking for 32-year-old Brittney Nichole Washburn.
Washburn is 5-foot-1 and weighs around 150 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
CASE FOUR
Do you know Juanita Marie Edwards?
Edwards, 41, has a warrant for a weapons offense out of Lansing.
She is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 220 pounds.
Juanita has brown hair and brown eyes.