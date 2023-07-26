Local law enforcement agencies are asking for your help with the following criminal cases.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. Calls may be placed anonymously.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

On July 10 at around 2:30 pm., the Lansing Police Department were called to the 700 block of North Cedar Street near East Saginaw Street and found a white male wearing only a pair of shorts who had severe life-threatening injuries. Police are not sure of the source of his injuries.

LPD is asking for help finding a stolen truck and trailer. The theft happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 24 on the 400 block of West Sheridan Road.

Items stolen include a 1995 Red Ford F-150 and a Cargo King Enclosed Trailer.

LPD is looking for help identifying a suspect involved in the theft of a motorcycle. The motorcycle was recovered on July 19 but police are still trying to identify the driver.

The Lansing Police Department seeks help locating the following people with warrants in Lansing:

Matthew Sean Birmingham

Male, 36, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

Birmingham has a warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing.

