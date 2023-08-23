The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a suspected arsonist and three people who have warrants out of Jackson and Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information related to an arson that occurred on the morning of Aug. 11 on the 3200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Video shows the suspect inside the building prior to the fire, and then leaving in a small sedan.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Zaire Marquan Wesley Faulkner

Male, Age 24, 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Faulkner has a probation violation warrant out of Jackson.

Maraje Renee Bright

Female, Age 23, 5-foot-3, 187 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Bright has a probation violation warrant out of Jackson.

Gabriel Luis Brito

Male, Age 19, 5-foot-7, 117 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Brito has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

If you have information about them, you may call (517) 483-STOP.