Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan includes one request for information and two subjects wanted for a felony warrant.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are asking for help identifying an individual connected to a car theft that occurred in late March.

Additionally, officials are searching for two people who are wanted for various crimes in Ingham County.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Do you know the person pictured below?

(Photo/LansingPolice Department)

According to LPD, the individual above is connected to a car theft that occurred at the 500 block of Park Avenue on March 27.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Allen Savage.

Savage is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon.

He is 26 years old, 5-foot-3, and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Ingham County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lansing Police Department is looking for Demetrius Lashad Jackson, who has a felony warrant for kidnapping,

He is 39 years old, 5-foot-11, and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.