LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help solving two cases this week, one larceny & property damage case and one fraud case.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be involved in a larceny and property damage incident.

The alleged crime took place at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 on the 1600 block of South Cedar St. The subject was seen driving a grey sedan.

CASE TWO:

Police say the the two people pictured below are wanted for fraud. LPD is asking anyone with information regarding their identities to call Crime Stoppers.