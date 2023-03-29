LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a theft case?

Police are asking for information regarding a truck theft that occurred two weeks ago.

Additionally, officials are searching for two people who are wanted for assault crimes in Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

During the early hours of March 15, two people allegedly stole a truck in north Lansing.

According to LPD the truck is white and was manufactured by GM, with an extended cab and a silver or tan topper matching the lower part of the truck along the sides.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Lansing police are looking for 35-year-old Joshua Ray Needham, who is wanted for assault in Lansing.

He is 6-foot-4 and weighs around 250 pounds. Though his photo does not show it well, Needham has brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you know where Izaya James Tyler is?

Tyler is wanted for felony assault in Lansing. He is 6-feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.