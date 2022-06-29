LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another Wednesday means another round of Crime Stoppers.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in two break-in cases, an arson case and a case of identity theft in Lansing.

If you have any information regarding any of the crimes committed below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

Here’s who to look out for in this week’s Crime Stoppers.

CASE ONE: Business Break-in Suspect

Recognize this individual? According to Lansing police, the person broke into a business on the 1000 block of Heald Place late during the evening of June 14.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO: Car Burglary Suspect

LPD is asking for any information related to an incident that occurred on the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. where someone broke into a car and stole property.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE THREE: Identity Theft

Know this guy? LPD is asking for assistance in identifying a subject that is involved in a case of identity theft. Police provided no details about where or when the identity theft occurred.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

CASE FOUR: Arson

LPD needs help identifying an individual that allegedly committed an arson. The arson occurred on June 28 in the area of Michigan Ave. and Mifflin Ave.

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Once again, if you have any information regarding any of the crimes committed above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.