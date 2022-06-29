LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another Wednesday means another round of Crime Stoppers.
The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in two break-in cases, an arson case and a case of identity theft in Lansing.
If you have any information regarding any of the crimes committed below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.
Here’s who to look out for in this week’s Crime Stoppers.
CASE ONE: Business Break-in Suspect
Recognize this individual? According to Lansing police, the person broke into a business on the 1000 block of Heald Place late during the evening of June 14.
CASE TWO: Car Burglary Suspect
LPD is asking for any information related to an incident that occurred on the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. where someone broke into a car and stole property.
CASE THREE: Identity Theft
Know this guy? LPD is asking for assistance in identifying a subject that is involved in a case of identity theft. Police provided no details about where or when the identity theft occurred.
CASE FOUR: Arson
LPD needs help identifying an individual that allegedly committed an arson. The arson occurred on June 28 in the area of Michigan Ave. and Mifflin Ave.
Once again, if you have any information regarding any of the crimes committed above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.