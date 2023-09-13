The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying people allegedly involved with a stolen car case and locating three people with felony warrants out of Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying three people allegedly involved in a stolen car incident.

During the late evening hours of Aug. 15, several people arrived together at a store in an older model silver Chevy Malibu.

While two from the group are inside the store, the person pictured wearing the dark shirt, grey sweatpants and orange shoes, enters an unoccupied vehicle in the store’s parking lot and drives off. The car has been reported stolen.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Have you seen these people? The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding three people who have felony warrants out of Lansing.

Jesus Nicholas Vagaski

Male, 23, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Vagaski has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

Florentino Ceballos-Rodriguez

Male, 48, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Ceballos-Rodriguez has a felony warrant out of Lansing.

Josiah David Miller

Male, 22, 5-foot-3, 127 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Miller has a felony warrant out of Lansing.