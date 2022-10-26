Photos are couretsy of the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants.

CASE ONE

Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner?

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Courtesy: The Lansing Police Department

Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on June 13 around 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault on a juvenile.

CASE TWO

Do you know a man named Kent Hamilton Dunn?

Dunn has a felony warrant for carjacking out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

The 36-year-old is 5-feet-8 and weighs around 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

CASE THREE

Do you know this woman?

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Salita Caprice Clay, 33, has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

Clay is 5-feet-6, weighing around 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the cases above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.