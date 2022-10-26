LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants.
CASE ONE
Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner?
Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on June 13 around 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault on a juvenile.
CASE TWO
Do you know a man named Kent Hamilton Dunn?
Dunn has a felony warrant for carjacking out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.
The 36-year-old is 5-feet-8 and weighs around 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
CASE THREE
Do you know this woman?
Salita Caprice Clay, 33, has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of the City of
Lansing, Michigan.
Clay is 5-feet-6, weighing around 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the cases above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.