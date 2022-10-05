Photos are couretsy of the Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police need information on a retail theft and on two men who are wanted for felony arrest.

If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE

Do you recognize the man below? Police say he was involved in a retail theft in the south end of Lansing on Sept. 20.

Photos are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

Photos are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

Does this man look familiar?

Devonte Dominique Leggett, 29, has a warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing.

Photo of Leggett is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is 6-foot-1, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE

Does the name Curtis Linn Piercefield ring a bell?

Piercefield, 64, has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Photo of Piercefield is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is 5-foot-10, weighing around 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.