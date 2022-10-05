LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police need information on a retail theft and on two men who are wanted for felony arrest.
If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
CASE ONE
Do you recognize the man below? Police say he was involved in a retail theft in the south end of Lansing on Sept. 20.
CASE TWO
Does this man look familiar?
Devonte Dominique Leggett, 29, has a warrant for assault out of the City of Lansing.
He is 6-foot-1, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
CASE THREE
Does the name Curtis Linn Piercefield ring a bell?
Piercefield, 64, has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.
Photo of Piercefield is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.
He is 5-foot-10, weighing around 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.