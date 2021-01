Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a man involved in a burglarly.

The suspect recently broke into a business located on the 18000 block of North Grand River in Lansing.

If you have information on this suspect or the burglary, call Police. Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or the detective working on the case at 517-483-6940 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.