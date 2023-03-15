Can you help the Lansing Police solve some cases?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two shots fired investigations, two armed robberies and auto theft are on the docket for Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan and the Lansing Police Department.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is looking for whoever is responsible for the theft of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The Equinox was taken during the early hours of March 1, at the 5700 block of Richwood St.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Photos show a red pickup truck towing the Chevrolet out of a parking lot.

Were you near Moores Park and the Board of Water and Light plant on March 12?

Lansing Police are investigating a call reporting several shots fired around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials did not provide 6 News with any more information regarding the incident.

Do you recognize the man pictured below?

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

The man is a Shipt employee who allegedly threatened a customer on March 7, after the customer contacted customer service regarding missing groceries.

Police are investigating a second armed robbery case that occurred on March 1 around 12:40 a.m. at the 4700 block of South Cedar Street.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

In addition to the first shots fired investigation, Lansing police are looking for whoever is responsible for firing shots into a home at the 5800 block of Orchard Court on March 4.

Police said that a child was injured in the shooting.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

The car caught on surveillance that the shots came from is a black Jeep.

Once again, if you have information regarding the cases above, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.