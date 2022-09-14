LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan.
Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies.
Have any information regarding the cases below? You can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
CASE ONE
Do you recognize the man below?
Lansing Police need any information that could lead to the identification of this man, who was involved in a murder that took place on Aug. 27, at the 3200 block of S. Washington Ave.
CASE TWO
Does the name Martin Delmar Quillen ring a bell?
Quillen has a warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing. The man is 30 years old, standing at six-feet, four-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
CASE THREE
Do you know a man named Tom Allen Manuel?
The 46-year-old has a felony warrant for robbery out of Lansing. Manuel is five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes
Once again, if you have any information regarding any of the bases above, don’t hesitate to call 517-483-STOP.