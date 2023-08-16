The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two burglary suspects, a missing woman, an assault suspect and two people with felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Lansing police is asking for help identifying two people who allegedly committed a burglary on the 2300 block of North High Street.

The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours on Aug. 4. The suspects arrived and left in a light-colored four-door sedan with front end damage to the passenger side.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Amber Arnett

Lansing police are asking for help locating a missing woman named Amber Arnett.

Arnett is 39-years-old, 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen on the south side of Lansing wearing a black tank top with white writing, blue jeans and black tennis shoes — as seen in the above photo.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Lansing Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted employees after trying to steal merchandise from a business on the 4300 block of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The incident happened on Aug. 12 at around 5 p.m. The suspect is a Black woman, 50 to 60-years-old, 5-foot-6, skinny build and last seen wearing a blue GAP hoodie, jeans and blue tennis shoes.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department seeks help locating the following people with warrants in Lansing:

James Ricardo Jefferson

Male, 41, 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Jefferson has a felony warrant for assault out of the city of Lansing.

Michael Joseph Anes

Male, 40, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Anes has a felony warrant for burglary out of the city of Lansing.