The Lansing Police Department is seeking public input in locating a missing person, and identifying suspects in an attempted robbery and an attempted car theft.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Jacob Keureng

Jacob Keureng is 38, 5-foot-8 and weighs 140 pounds. He is known to frequent the CATA Station and Reutter Park in downtown Lansing.

He uses a red walker and was last known to have a goatee.

If you have seen Jacob Keureng, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect involved in an attempted robbery. The incident happened on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street on Sept. 6 at around 10:45 a.m.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green Michigan State hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and black/grey shoes.

If you have information about this case, you may call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP

The Lansing Police Department is seeking public input to identify the suspect of an attempted vehicle theft. The incident happened on the 4400 block of Chadburne Drive during the early evening hours of Sept. 15.

The suspect drove away in a blue 2019 Audi Q7.

If you have information about this case, you may call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP