Local law enforcement agencies are asking for your help with the following criminal cases.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. Calls may be placed anonymously.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying people involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the incident happened on June 20 in the Frandor Shopping Center. The suspect is described as a Black male, with black wavy hair and dyed blonde tips.

He had two females with him. One with blue-dyed hair; the other had dyed hair as well.

All three were seen arriving and leaving in the vehicle pictured above.

Lansing police are also requesting assistance identifying a person who allegedly committed assault.

Police say the incident happened the afternoon of July 10 at Ferris Park in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department seeks help locating the following people with warrants in Lansing:

Stephanie Michelle Henry

Female, 31, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Henry has a warrant for malicious destruction of property out of Lansing.

Eric Alexander Hathaway

Male, 47, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Hathaway ahs a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon out of Lansing.

