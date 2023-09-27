LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for information that could help identify a suspect in a shooting, and locate two people with felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department needs your help finding more information related to a shooting that happened on Sept. 16 on the 900 block of Maryland Avenue at 8:48 p.m.

The suspect was driving a black vehicle at the time of the incident.

If you have information regarding this case below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Jacob James Garcia

Male, 33, 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Garcia has a felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

Charles Dewayne Myles

Male, 45, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Myles has multiple felony warrants for aggravated assault out of Lansing.