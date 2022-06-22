LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a home invader and an alleged arsonist in Lansing.

Here’s who to look out for in this week’s Crime Stoppers:

CASE ONE

Do you recognize this man? LPD needs help identifying a man who committed a home invasion in the 900 block of Verlinden Ave. on June 11.

Police say the man was described as being between the ages of 25-35, with a medium build.

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

CASE TWO

Additionally, LPD is requesting that anyone with information come forward regarding an arson that occurred in the 600 block of E. Hazel St. around 11 p.m. on June 20. Police say the man was riding a motorcycle.

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

If you have information on any of the cases mentioned above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.