LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a home invader and an alleged arsonist in Lansing.
Here’s who to look out for in this week’s Crime Stoppers:
CASE ONE
Do you recognize this man? LPD needs help identifying a man who committed a home invasion in the 900 block of Verlinden Ave. on June 11.
Police say the man was described as being between the ages of 25-35, with a medium build.
CASE TWO
Additionally, LPD is requesting that anyone with information come forward regarding an arson that occurred in the 600 block of E. Hazel St. around 11 p.m. on June 20. Police say the man was riding a motorcycle.
If you have information on any of the cases mentioned above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.