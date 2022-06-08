LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The fight took place on May 30 at around 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Cabot Drive. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

The Lansing Police Department is also asking for information on a different shooting that occurred on the 2900 block of Cabot Drive. On June 3 at approximately 12:30 A.M., the victim was with a group of friends when an unknown person shot him.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE THREE:

Eric Darnell Blakney, 53, has a warrant for burglary in Lansing. He is 5-foot-8, weighs 201 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding him, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.