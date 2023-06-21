LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in mid-Michigan need help finding people allegedly involved in multiple crimes.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can receive an award of up to $1,000.

Officials in Lansing are looking for the woman pictured below. She has been connected to multiple retail fraud cases in north Lansing.

Officials did not say when or where these retail fraud incidents occurred.

(Photos/Lansing Police Department)

Jackson officials are looking for Rodney Michael-McNeel Mitchell. He is wanted for dangerous drugs.

He is 52, and is 5-foot-9, weighing around 165 pounds. Mitchell has blue eyes and brown hair.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Do you know Iyanna Marie Larkin?

Lansing police have a warrant for Larkin’s arrest for an alleged burglary.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

She is 22, is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.