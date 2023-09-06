The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is seeking tips on the identity of a suspect in a credit card fraud case related to thefts from MSU campus buildings.

Other local law enforcement agencies are also sharing information on two people wanted for felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

MSU police are requesting public assistance with a credit card fraud that happened in August and is related to thefts from MSU campus buildings.

The suspect is described as a medium-build Black male in his mid-20s.

Local law enforcement is seeking help locating the following people with warrants in Jackson and Blackman Township.

Trevante Roshawn Belcher

Male, 29, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Belcher has a warrant for a probation violation out of Jackson.

Harley Joseph Blough

Male, 32, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Blough has a warrant for a probation violation out of Blackman Township.