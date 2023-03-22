Do you know these people? If so, the Lansing Police Department needs your help.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for three people that are wanted for various crimes in Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department are looking for Daniel Judson Clark.

Clark, 50, is wanted for aggravated assault.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

He is 5-foot-8, weighing around 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old Kavone Ezell Goddman, who is wanted for robbery.

Goodman is 5-foot-11, weighing around 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Have you seen Elexis Alena Mejia?

Police have a warrant out for Mejia for aggravated assault.

Mejia, 25, is 5 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Once again, if you have information regarding the cases above, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.