LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement from various agencies in mid-Michigan are asking for the public’s help in multiple cases.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for those involved in damaging a Consumers Energy power pole in the Village of Vermontville.

The pole is located at West Street near Third Street.

(Photos/ Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

The damage was reported on May 17, but neighbors near the pole said they believe it was shot with a rifle multiple times in the early hours of May 12.

Damage to the pole and equipment is estimated to be around $30,000.

Police in Jackson are looking for Michael Keyonta Gant, who is wanted for a probation violation.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Grant is 40 years old, 5-foot-10 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Jackson Police Department is also looking for Amber Dawn Carr.

She is wanted for a weapons offense and driving under the influence.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

Carr, 42, is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Lansing police are looking for Camden Jean McComb. The 54-year-old is wanted for cocaine possesion.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

McComb is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.