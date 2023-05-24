LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement from various agencies in mid-Michigan are asking for the public’s help in multiple cases.
If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.
Deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for those involved in damaging a Consumers Energy power pole in the Village of Vermontville.
The pole is located at West Street near Third Street.
The damage was reported on May 17, but neighbors near the pole said they believe it was shot with a rifle multiple times in the early hours of May 12.
Damage to the pole and equipment is estimated to be around $30,000.
Police in Jackson are looking for Michael Keyonta Gant, who is wanted for a probation violation.
Grant is 40 years old, 5-foot-10 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The Jackson Police Department is also looking for Amber Dawn Carr.
She is wanted for a weapons offense and driving under the influence.
Carr, 42, is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Lansing police are looking for Camden Jean McComb. The 54-year-old is wanted for cocaine possesion.
McComb is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.