LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you give mid-Michigan law enforcement information regarding the cases below?
Lansing police need help identifying a man that allegedly committed a burglary on April 7. They are also looking for a woman who has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
Additionally, Jackson officials are looking for a woman who has a felony warrant, as well as a woman who has a dangerous drug warrant.
If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.
Do you recognize this man?
The individual, according to LPD, committed a burglary at the 5100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on April 7.
No other information was given about the burglary.
If you know Carla Mae Phillips, you may want to call Crime Stoppers.
Phillips, 33, is wanted for a felony weapons offense.
She is 5-feet tall, weighing around 182 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Do you know Mariah Lee Noering?
Lansing police have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 31-year-old, who is wanted for dangerous drugs.
Noering is 5-foot-4, weighing around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Officials in Jackson have a criminal bench warrant, or warrant for failure to appear in court for more than 48 hours, for Constance Annette Fields. The warrant pertains to dangerous drugs.
Fields, 57, is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 260 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Once again, if you have information regarding the cases mentioned, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.