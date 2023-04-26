Do you know any of the individuals in the photo above?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you give mid-Michigan law enforcement information regarding the cases below?

Lansing police need help identifying a man that allegedly committed a burglary on April 7. They are also looking for a woman who has a felony warrant for dangerous drugs.

Additionally, Jackson officials are looking for a woman who has a felony warrant, as well as a woman who has a dangerous drug warrant.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Do you recognize this man?

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying this man. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying this man. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying this man. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The individual, according to LPD, committed a burglary at the 5100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on April 7.

No other information was given about the burglary.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

If you know Carla Mae Phillips, you may want to call Crime Stoppers.

Phillips, 33, is wanted for a felony weapons offense.

She is 5-feet tall, weighing around 182 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Do you know Mariah Lee Noering?

Lansing police have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 31-year-old, who is wanted for dangerous drugs.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Noering is 5-foot-4, weighing around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials in Jackson have a criminal bench warrant, or warrant for failure to appear in court for more than 48 hours, for Constance Annette Fields. The warrant pertains to dangerous drugs.

Fields, 57, is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 260 pounds.

(Photo/Jackson Police Department)

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have information regarding the cases mentioned, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.