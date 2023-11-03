LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have information that leads to local police solving crimes, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a group of people who are accused of multiple theft cases. Law enforcement is also searching for several people wanted for felony warrants out of Lansing and Jackson.

If you believe your tip could lead police to cracking these cases, contact Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP. If your information is an emergency or time sensitive, please call 911 or the appropriate police agency first.

You do not have to identify yourself to submit a tip. For more information about how Crime Stoppers works, visit crimestoppersofmidmichigan.com.

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying several people allegedly involved in two separate thefts that happened on Oct. 5. The people accused of the thefts can be seen in the above photos.

If you know who these people are and wish to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan, dial 517-483-STOP.

The following people have felony warrants and are wanted by police. If you believe you have information that will help police locate them, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Lloyd Valentino Tucker

Male, 44, 5’11”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Tucker has a felony warrant for home invasion out of Lansing.

Quentin Dupierce Jones

Male, 25, 5’7″, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Jones has a felony warrant related to a home invasion and armed robbery out of Jackson.

Joseph Leonard Somervell

Male, 54, 5’4″, 210 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Somervell has a felony warrant related to a home invasion out of Jackson.