LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating five people in four cases this week. Two people need identification in relation to a damaged city camera, one person allegedly stole a handcart and two people are wanted.

CASE ONE

Do you recognize either of these men? If so, the Lansing Police Department would like to know who they are. They are accused of damaging a Lansing city camera on the 1400 block of East Kalamazoo on Saturday, December 10 at 3:00 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 517-483-STOP.

CASE TWO:

This man is accused of stealing a handcart from a business on the 3100 block of South Pennsylvania Ave in Lansing. He is described as a white man with facial hair. The theft occurred on the afternoon of December 8, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 517-483-STOP.

CASE THREE:

Carl Michael Knox, 42, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is five feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers 517-483-STOP.

CASE FOUR:

Felix Alberto Reyes, 34, has a felony warrant for intimidation out of the City of Lansing. He is five feet nine inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers 517-483-STOP.